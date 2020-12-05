Iran to open home-made seawater greenhouse

The Iranian Professor at Soil Conservation and Watershed Management Research Institute announced the launching of seawater greenhouses in the coastline of Bushehr Province and Makran in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Stating that the pilot project of the construction of two seawater greenhouses has started last Iranian fiscal year, Jahangir Pourhemmat said, “We intend to use the capacities of Iranian knowledge-based companies and seas in order to provide fresh water and save energy for seawater greenhouses.”

The greenhouse will be inaugurated by the end of the Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021) he said and added, the homegrown greenhouses use the capacity of the seas in terms of environment and water to produce the freshwater needed by the greenhouse as well as the energy to cool it.

Utilizing the capacities of the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the development of seawater greenhouses will boost the production of agricultural products and it will also create many jobs, he noted.

Using seawater to create humidity and cool the air as well as using solar heat for evaporating and producing freshwater from seawater are the two major processes used in these greenhouses.



