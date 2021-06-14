Iranian MP & activists unveil environmental charter

Following the report, Somayeh Rafiei, Head of the Environment Faction of the Iranian House of Representatives attended the ceremony and addressed the public in support of the environment.

The member of the Iranian parliament emphasized how protection and preservation of the environment are vital and said: “protection of the environment should be on the agenda and priority of all government and social agencies.”

The campaign is well known for taking steps to meet “Demands of environmental activists from the president” during a run-up to the Iranian 2021 presidential elections.

The Iranian 2021 presidential elections will be convicted on June 18th according to local media seven candidates are participating in competitions to gain office.

Rafiei is a top figure supporter of the ban on trawling in Iranian waters and since the beginning of her mission in Iranian parliament as the head of the environmental faction, she has been pursuing the adoption of resolutions to ban trawling.

Following the ceremony, Ali Selajgeh a professor at the University of Tehran addressed his speech to the audience about Land Use Change and Land Speculation.

The environmental charter supported by Rafiei reads as follows:

"In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful"

The environment is the bedrock of sustainable development because a thriving society and economy are only achieved through a healthy environment. The environment is inseparable from governance.

Enjoying a healthy environment, clean climate, and livelihood without pollutants is the main part of public rights and an environmentally friendly lifestyle is promoted as one of the components of the Iranian Islamic lifestyle.

Policies with an integrated approach and management of water, environment, and natural resources based on geographical divisions will be pursued to ensure vital security and sustainable development.

All development plans should be planned based upon the land and comprehensive watershed management.

Development of infrastructure and other civic plans should only be implemented based upon regional ecological potential and strategic environmental assessment.

Preservation of the country's genetic, animal, and plant resources, including the preservation and improvement of biodiversity and biosafety, will be the most fundamental strategy for the protection of the country's environment.

Charter Prioritizes the approach of water conservation and storage as well as control of surface runoff in order to penetrate deep into the earth by developing measures such as watershed management and development of aquifers, underground dams, as well as rehabilitation of wetlands and lakes with the priority of executive participation of watershed indigenous residents.

Attracting the participation of the public, especially non-governmental organizations and local communities in the protection of the environment and natural resources, safe exploitation will always remain a priority.

The fight against corruption networks, Land Use Change and Land Speculation of national and agricultural lands will be conducted by using modern technology, intelligent monitoring.

Improving public knowledge and education of the environment in order to protect and preserve natural resources, will be a priority.

Rehabilitation of forests, pastures, wetlands, rivers, as well as confronting desertification and soil erosion are pursued in high priority, in order to improve the country's environment and prevent adverse consequences such as sand storm and floods.

Comprehensive management of urban and industrial wastewater will be done by developing infrastructure and using new technologies in order to improve the urban environment and use the resulting water for various agricultural and industrial uses through recycling of wastewater and leachate.

Comprehensive and optimal waste management is achieved by reviewing and reforming the governance structure of waste management.

Equitable energy distribution, development of renewable and clean energy will be the main strategic approach in order to protect the environment.

HJ/