Gharibabadi: IAEA shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information

In reaction to the leaked IAEA report to the media about the installation of new centrifuges, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations said that IAEA shall ensure confidentiality of safeguard information.

Zarif to E3: Honor your obligations under UNSCR2231, stop violating JCPOA

In reaction to the recent remarks of the German Foreign Minister, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif called on E3 to honor obligations under UNSCR2231 and stop violating the JCPOA.

Iran's accredited amb. submits credentials to Slovakian Pres.

Iran's accredited ambassador to Slovakia Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani submitted his credentials to the country's President Zuzana Čaputová on Thursday.

14th Cinema Vérité postponed for eight days due to COVID-19

The pandemic in Tehran has pushed back the start of the 14th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, one week to December 15.

Iran plans to install advanced centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA

Reuters quoted the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying that Iran plans to install three more cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plant at Natanz.

Health Min.: Sanctions targeting Iran's medicine, medical sectors

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that the unilateral sanctions have been targeting Iran's medicine and medical equipment needed by the people.

Germany seeking alternative, broader nuclear deal with Iran

In line with the US regarding its conditions for returning to the JCPOA, Germany announced that it is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough".

Iran urges UN to deal with terrorism non-selectively

Ali Bagheri-Kani called for UN condemnation of Fakhrizadeh assassination as a 'terrorist act', urging the body just for once, deal with terrorism in Iran, as it does in other countries such as France and Austria.

Iranians can rightly feel cheated: Josep Borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief said that Iranians can rightly feel cheated and maybe they are the ones who won’t want to play with the same cards again.

Iran calls on intl. community to react to killing of elite

Calling on the international community to react to the killing of the elite, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva said that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh is a clear example of warmongering state terrorism.

OPEC+ decision was wise: Zanganeh

Iranian Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh said that the crude oil output cuts will decrease from a previously-agreed amount of 7.7 million bpd to 7.2 million bpd in January 2021, down 500,000 bpd, adding it was a wise decision.

Iran demands IAEA to condemn assassination of Fakhrizadeh

In a letter to IAEA Director-General, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations called for clear and unconditional condemnation of the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Rouhani: Assassination of scientist sign of helplessness of enemies

Referring to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian President said that this terrorist act shows the helplessness of the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation against the scientific and research movements.

