Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 5

Aftab:
EU’s political structure, bureaucracy are corrupt, expert says
Oil Minister says Iran aims producing daily 6m bpd crude by next 20 years
Ebtekar:
Rouhani urges JCPOA signatories to fulfill their commitments
Zarif says Europe should first stop its ‘malign behavior’ before demanding talks on missiles
Ettela’at:
80 American organs ask Biden to end US support for Yemen war
Zarif urges US, EU to stop their malign behavior
Iran:
Zanganeh says OPEC+ decision on oil output cuts was wise
Javan:
US, Europe should shut up: Zarif
Jomuhri Eslami:
Oil price up at $50 after OPEC+ agreement
America, Europe should meet their obligations under JCPOA: Zarif
Khorasan:
COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000
Kayhan:
UN warns of new wave of famine in Yemen
Washington Post: Assassination beneficial for negotiation! When democrats, Israelis cooperate
Borrell: Iranians can rightly feel cheated
Fakhrizadeh’s son: Martyrdom was my father’s wish
