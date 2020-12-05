Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 5

Aftab:

EU’s political structure, bureaucracy are corrupt, expert says

Oil Minister says Iran aims producing daily 6m bpd crude by next 20 years

Ebtekar:

Rouhani urges JCPOA signatories to fulfill their commitments

Zarif says Europe should first stop its ‘malign behavior’ before demanding talks on missiles

Ettela’at:

80 American organs ask Biden to end US support for Yemen war

Zarif urges US, EU to stop their malign behavior

Iran:

Zanganeh says OPEC+ decision on oil output cuts was wise

Javan:

US, Europe should shut up: Zarif

Jomuhri Eslami:

Oil price up at $50 after OPEC+ agreement

America, Europe should meet their obligations under JCPOA: Zarif

Khorasan:

COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000

Kayhan:

UN warns of new wave of famine in Yemen

Washington Post: Assassination beneficial for negotiation! When democrats, Israelis cooperate

Borrell: Iranians can rightly feel cheated

Fakhrizadeh’s son: Martyrdom was my father’s wish

MAH