Parl. after boosting Iran military might

“Transregional threats force us to attain a deterrent power and surely, this power requires forces, equipment, and budget,” Vahid Jalalzadeh, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Mehr News Agency on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has not even thought about waging aggression against other countries in the past 42 years, he said, adding that Iran’s defense power is aimed at maintaining peace and security in the region.

“Accordingly, the Parliament will pay special attention to the military and defense budget of the country while studying next year’s budget bill because no problem should arise in this sector,” he said. “The Parliament seeks to expand our country’s military and defense strength.”

The country’s defense technologies and prowess, he continued, is ‘unique’ in the region but this sector’s budget does not have a good condition compared to the defense budget of other regional countries.

His remarks came as the government handed the proposed budget bill of the next Iranian calendar year to the Parliament on Wednesday.

A representative of Urmia in Parliament, Vahid Jalalzadeh

TOP PHOTO: A missile system ready for operation during 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill stage in Oct. 2020

