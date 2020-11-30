Iran, Yemen discuss expansion of academic cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Sana’a Hassan Irloo and Hussein Hazeb, the Minister of Education in the National Salvation Government (NSG) met and held talks in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Saturday.

The two sides exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in academic fields between the two countries.

They also underlined the need to resume mutual cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, as well as the organization of academic opportunities for Yemeni students in Iran.

The Yemeni minister said his country’s academic sector has been severely afflicted by Saudi-led coalitions war in the past years.

He said a total of 60 state and private universities, which used to host over 150,000 students, have undergone huge damages during the war.

On Saturday, Irloo met with Yemen’s Minister of Health Taha Al-Mutawakil. The two sides discussed cooperation in the medical and healthcare fields.

