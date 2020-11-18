US medicine sanctions endangered Iranians' health: MP

Ali Jeddi made the remarks in his meeting with Greek Ambassador to Tehran Dimitri Alexandrakis.

"While the outbreak of the coronavirus has overshadowed the international community, US medicine and economic sanctions have endangered the health of the Iranian people, and the international community has not responded explicitly to this horrific crime," he said.

Referring to the great potential of the economic and trade sectors in Iran and Greece, Jeddi added, "Despite the oppressive and anti-human rights sanctions of the United States, there is hope that we will see the development of economic relations by strengthening and facilitating cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen parliamentary ties, Alexandrakis, for his part, said that expanding relations in various fields, especially economic, trade and cultural, is his main goal in Iran.

He added that expanding the interactions of parliamentary friendship groups would pave the way for the mobilization of relations between the two countries.

Expressing concern over the imposition of sanctions against Iran, he expressed hope that by removing the obstacles, the two countries will see the expansion of bilateral relations as soon as possible.

ZZ/IRN84114589