Rouhani vows 'timely' response to Fakhrizadeh assassination

Speaking in a session of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Sat., he said, “Once again, people of the country and world witnessed another terrorist attack launched on a top Iranian scientist who had dedicated his research activities merely in the fight against the novel coronavirus as well as producing coronavirus diagnostic test.”

Martyr Fakhrizadeh has taken a giant stride in self-sufficiency of the country in research and development sector at the Ministry of Defense, he said, adding, “As head of Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), martyr Fakhrizadeh could meet the major demand of people in the country in the fight against the COVID-19.”

This brutal and cowardly terror attack showed that enemies of the country have made their utmost effort to create insecurity and instability in the region, President Rouhani stressed.

All think-tank centers and all the enemies of Islamic Iran know that the Iranian nation and officials of the country are too brave and zealous to ignore this criminal act. The relevant authorities will respond to this crime in a timely and appropriate manner, he underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to role of Zionist regime behind this heinous assassination act and added, “The Iranian nation is smarter and wiser than falling into the trap of the Zionist conspiracy. They (Zionist regime) are thinking of creating a riot and drag the region into insecurity while they know that they will not succeed in achieving their evil goals.”

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

