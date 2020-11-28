Leader urges probe into scientist terror attack

In a message on Saturday, the Leader extended solemn condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, to his bereaved family, his colleagues and students, and to the Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged responsible Iranian authorities to properly shed light on the circumstances surrounding the terrorist attack, identify those at fault, and take serious measures to punish the perpetrators.

He also highlighted the necessity of following up the sectors in which the martyred scientist was active, to prevent any interruption in the development path.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

MNA/5082471