Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 24

Arman-e Melli:

Trump's trap not working for Iran

Asia:

Resumption of Lufthansa flights to Iran

Aftab:

Why didn't Putin congratulate Biden?

JCPOA architects in Biden's team

Ebtekar:

Raeisi: Canada became a haven for corrupters, criminals

Hatami: Defense Ministry to unveil Dena destroyer in near future

Etela'at:

Sudden visit of Netanyahu, Mossad chief to Saudi Arabia

Ansarullah attacks Saudi Aramco facility with rocket

Iran:

Joe Biden to nominate Antony Blinken as US Secretary of State

Kayhan:

Nouri al-Maliki: US-Israel-Saudi triangle targeting Iraq

ZZ/