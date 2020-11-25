Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 25

Arman-e Melli:
Solving economic problem needs ‘diligence, courage, prudence’: Leader
Iran backs inter-Afghan talks wholeheartedly: FM Zarif
Aftab:
Negotiations led to no result; we can nullify sanctions: Leader
Official transition of power from Trump to Biden kicks off
Effort to save US from international isolation
Trump eventually succumbs to Biden transition
Need to solve problems with regional countries
Ebtekar:
Biden administration to have qualitative rupture with incumbent Trump: Leader
Trump officially issues order of power transition to Biden
Iran pioneer in producing COVID-19 vaccine in region: Official
Ettela’at:
“Diligence, follow-ups, prudence”, needed to solve economic problems: Leader
Iran’s petrochemical industry moving towards self-sufficiency
Iran:
Rouhani thanks business owners to shut down activities due to COVID-19 to contain disease
Foreign companies trying to get in contact with Iranian firms: Govt. spokesman
Jomhouri Eslami:
Foreign trade value exceeds $44bn: IRICA
A German diplomat hopes Biden administration to return to JCPOA
FM Zarif and his Russian counterpart discuss “JCPOA”, “Nagorno-Karabakh”
MA/
Your Comment