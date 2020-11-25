Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 25

Arman-e Melli:

Solving economic problem needs ‘diligence, courage, prudence’: Leader

Iran backs inter-Afghan talks wholeheartedly: FM Zarif

Aftab:

Negotiations led to no result; we can nullify sanctions: Leader

Official transition of power from Trump to Biden kicks off

Effort to save US from international isolation

Trump eventually succumbs to Biden transition

Need to solve problems with regional countries

Ebtekar:

Biden administration to have qualitative rupture with incumbent Trump: Leader

Trump officially issues order of power transition to Biden

Iran pioneer in producing COVID-19 vaccine in region: Official

Ettela’at:

“Diligence, follow-ups, prudence”, needed to solve economic problems: Leader

Iran’s petrochemical industry moving towards self-sufficiency

Iran:

Rouhani thanks business owners to shut down activities due to COVID-19 to contain disease

Foreign companies trying to get in contact with Iranian firms: Govt. spokesman

Jomhouri Eslami:

Foreign trade value exceeds $44bn: IRICA

A German diplomat hopes Biden administration to return to JCPOA

FM Zarif and his Russian counterpart discuss “JCPOA”, “Nagorno-Karabakh”

MA/