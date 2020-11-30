Saudi coalition cmdr killed in Ansarullah missile attack

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that Yemeni forces fired a ballistic missile at the joint operations room in Tadawain camp in Marib governorate on Saturday evening, Al-Masirah reported.

The operation against the joint operations room in Camp Tadawain in Marib was carried out by a Badr missile, hitting the target accurately, he added.

The operation resulted in killing and wounding of 15 leaders and soldiers of the Saudi forces, Saree said.

He stressed that the operations will be continued as long as the US-Saudi aggression and siege continues.

Last week, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that they targeted the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, adding that Yemeni fighters fired a 'Quds 2' rocket at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.

