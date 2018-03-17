FIFF36 gives special focus to Italian cinema

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Seven Italian films produced in 2017 have been selected to be featured in 'A Retrospective of Italian Cinema' at the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival.

Out of these seven films, one is in the Competition, two films are in the Magic Lantern section, one is in the Special Screenings section and the rest of the films are in the Retrospective section.

The films featured in this section are Paola Livia Randi’s 'Little Tito and the Aliens', Giordano Giulivi ‘s 'The Laplace’s Demon', Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone’s 'It’s the Law!', Jonas Carpignano’s 'A Ciambra', Andrea Segre’s 'The Order of Things', Valentina Pedicini’s 'Where the Shadows Fall' and Vincenzo Marra’s 'Equilibrium'.

This section will be held in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Italy and its embassy in Iran.

Special guests from Italy will attend the festival, host workshops and hold Italian night in Iran.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 2018 FIFF runs April 19-27 in the cosmopolitan city of Tehran.

MS/PR