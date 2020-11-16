  1. Politics
3 Afghan security forces killed in Kunduz Province

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The spokesperson for Kunduz Province announced that 3 Afghan police officers have been killed in a Taliban attack on Monday.

The spokesperson for Kunduz Province said on Monday that 3 Afghan security forces have been killed and 3 other injured in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint, AVA Press reported.

He went on to say that 8 members of the Taliban have also been killed and 13 other wounded during the attack.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

