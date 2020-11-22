70% discount on port tariffs for foreign traders in Chabahar

According to the Port and Maritime Organization (PMO) official Farhad Montaser Kouhsari, "The levied 70-percent discount on tariff ports and the decrease in transportation costs in Chabahar Port has improved loading and uploading volume of the port from its previous 200,000 tons per year to its current annual rate of above two million tons."

"The 70-percent discount has persuaded foreign traders to choose Chabahar Port as one of their commercial routes and has increased the transit of cargo passing through the port in the recent years," he said.

"India and Afghanistan, who are Iran's trade partners, as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIC) can enjoy up to 70% discount on port tariffs in Chabahar Port," Montaser Kouhsar added.

Chabahar Port, the only Iranian ocean port, is a strategic port with unique opportunities that can attract investments from Iranian and foreign private sectors.

The development of the Chabahar Port is important for the economic development of regional countries and it is worth noting that endorsing regional agreements with neighboring countries are crucial for Iran so that it can increase its transit share to connect the shores of the Indian Ocean to Russia, northern Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

In an earlier interview with Mehr news, the PMO Head Mohammad Rastad said: "Considering its geographical location, Chabahar Port can play a significant role in improving and promoting the transit volume of Iran."

"The port can act as a bridge between the regional countries," he said, "The coastal countries of the Indian Ocean, in particular, India, the Central Asian countries, and Afghanistan can take advantage of Chabahar Port as an interface ring for imports and exports of their products."

"The flow of trade via Chabahar port has commenced and as we witness, exports of products from India to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries and vice versa are being formed," he added.

HJ/IRN84109375