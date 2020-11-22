Institutionalizing resistance Resistance FilmFest's function

Hossein Entezami said that undoubtedly, institutionalizing the social concept of resistance is one of the functions of 16th Resistance International Film Festival, and with the actions taken in this festival, resistance finds a broader meaning.

Entezami underscored that almost all countries in the region face the issue of resistance as a social issue, adding that the countries engaged in the war against arrogance or Takfir terrorists are touching the concept of resistance as a daily priority in their social life.

“As the result, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival should explain the concept of resistance more social than before and be the basis for establishing the right connection between the concept of resistance and the indigenous community.

He said it is necessary to attract foreign filmmakers to attend this international film festival.

Entezami also called the Islamic Republic of Iran as a promoter of the concept of resistance in the region.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

ZZ/PR