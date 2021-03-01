Cross-border sanctions should not impact Iran-Europe ties

Addressing the Iran-Europe Economic Forum on Monday, he said: "The value of Iran-Europe trade has decreased from €21 billion in 2017 to €4.5 billion."

He attributed the issue to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the imposition of harsh sanctions, adding that many European companies have left Iran over the past two years.

He considered the three principles of diplomacy, resilience, and cooperation as the foundations for the development of trade relations between Iran and Europe.

The online Iran-Europe Economic Forum started today (Monday) with the presence of over 3,000 participants with the aim of creating the necessary platform for trade, scientific and technological cooperation in order to increase Iran's non-oil exports.

HJ/IRN84247302