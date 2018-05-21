World to move JCPOA forward even without US

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi said that world will be more safe without US especially in the field of implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Europe cannot ignore Iran in its current business and trade activities, he said and emphasized, “the country’s financial situation is good and there is no concern about foreign exchange reserves.”

Following the US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, although economic situation of the country will be different from before, Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to pursue its regional and international role seriously, he maintained.

Europe will continue its trade and business cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran at least in short period, because, most European countries’ interests lie in doing business with Iran, he noted.

Iran exports and imports billions of dollars worth of manufactured goods and commodities to/from most European countries every year, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, world without US will be more safe in the field of doing business between Iran and Europe.”

Generally speaking, business ties between Iran and Europe has been intermingled with each other significantly, so that Europe cannot ignore Iran in its trade and business transactions, he added.

“We expect the respected government to formulate a very integrated and constructive program in line with solving problems facing trade and economic activities between Iran and Europe,” Asgarowladi concluded.

