Documents prove new ISIL leader's coop. with US

According to Al-Forat News, the disclosure of some confidential documents proves that the new leader of the Takfiri terrorists of ISIL has previously been in contact and cooperation with the US intelligence service.

During an interrogation in an American detention center in Iraq, called Camp Bucca, in 2008, Al-Qurashi provided the Americans with classified information about members of the ISIL group.

It was in Camp Bucca that the US succeeded to train the ISIL terrorist elements.

This is while the US has announced a reward of up to $10 million for any information about Al-Qurashi.

