The jury members of this section are Mohammad Eslamlou, Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam, Mehrdad Oskouei, Marziyeh Hashemi and John James Yobell.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

