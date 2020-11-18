Traitors to Holy Quds have no future in region

In a tweet on Wednesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote that the presence of the Bahraini Foreign Minister in the Occupied Palestinian territories is a continuation of the White House circus.

He went on to say that Al-Khalifa will have the same destiny as the Zionist regime and undoubtedly, the traitors to the Holy Quds and Palestine have no future in the region.

Bahrain’s foreign minister visited Occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday following a series of US-brokered normalization accords between the Zionist regime and Arab nations which caused widespread cautions and condemnations by the regional countries over the dangers of such an agreement.

