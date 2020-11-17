‘Forty-Seven’ to be screened at India’s Lift festival

The Iranian film will be screened at the main competition section of the event, which will be held in the Indian city of Lonavla on December 25.

Forty-Seven narrates the story of three middle-aged women from different social classes who inadvertently affect each other's lives on the longest night of the year.

The cast includes Hamidreza Azarang, Mahdi Ahmadi, Ladan Mostofi, Rima Raminfar, Shaghayegh Farahani, Mohammad Reza Ghafari, Sheida Khaligh, Mehrnoosh Sattari.

Another Iranian film 'Shahin' has also been accepted into the competition program the Lift India Film Festival.

