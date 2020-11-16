Amir-Abdollahian hails Moallem's role against Takfiris

In his message of condolence, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed grief over the demise of the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem.

"His role in combating Takfiri terrorism and countering the threats of the Zionist regime in diplomacy and helping with establishing stability and peace in Syria and ensuring security in the region is admirable," Amir-Abdollahian wrote.

He also prayed to God Almighty for the great mercy of the late Syrian foreign minister.

Walid al-Moallem, 79, passed away early on Monday as reported by Syrian media outlets.

The official announcement is yet to name the cause of al-Moallem's death.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also offered condolences to the Syrian government over the death of his counterpart Walid al-Moallem.

In a message to Hussein Arnous, the head of Syria’s Council of Ministers, Zarif wrote, "I received the news of the passing of the late Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

“I would like to express my condolences to your Excellency, the family of the deceased and my colleagues at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this loss,” Zarif added.

