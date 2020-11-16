8 Iranian sailors imprisoned in Tanzania return home

“The fishermen were repatriated to Iran this morning,” Director of the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Office in Chabahar Free Zone Hamid-Reza Tousi said on Monday.

Tousi said that these Iranian sailors living in Sistan and Baluchestan were arrested and imprisoned by the Tanzanian coast guard about four years ago.

Following the continuous consultations between the Iranian Embassy in Dar es Salaam and Tanzanian officials, the sailors were released from prison on Tuesday (November 10), he added.

He noted that Iran has about 22 fishermen imprisoned in Tanzania, expressing hope that with the follow-ups, the judicial process of their case to be accelerated, and they will be released soon.

