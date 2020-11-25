US officials meet with Netanyahu, MBS' close figure in Quds

Quoted from informed sources, Palestinian Al-Manar reported that some meetings between advisers and senior US government officials and Netanyahu, as well as a Saudi figure close to Mohammed bin Salman, have taken place in the office of Zionist regime Prime Minister at the beginning of the second week of the current month.

The meeting, hosted by Netanyahu, focused on the normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations and the names of six countries that are set to join the process of normalization, it added.

The Saudi Crown Prince regrets the delay in joining the normalization of relations with Israel, and after the victory of Joe Biden, he realized that his calculations were wrong, Palestinian Al- Manar noted, adding that he was waiting for the second term of Trump's presidency, but this did not happen and this is the reason for the great fear of bin Salman these days.

In other news, the Palestinian website reported that the meeting between bin Salman and Netanyahu took place in Riyadh for the third time this week.

According to the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, the great gift that Tel Aviv can give to bin Salman is the normalization of the relations between Riyadh and the Zionist regime; a gift with which bin Salman also finds himself on the way to the throne, the report said.

It added that the meeting between bin Salman and Netanyahu in Neom was coordinated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who considers himself the Republican candidate for the 2024 US election.

The report goes on to say that Zionist fighters have been at a military base in Saudi Arabia for more than a month.

The current King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, had contacts with the Former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Ishaq Rabin when he was the ruler of Riyadh, the report added.

