According to a poll carried out by the Asian Football Confederation, Golmohammadi gained 52.45% of votes, gaining the top place.

Pakhtakor's Shota Arveladze (41.39%), Al Nassr's Rui Vitoria (5.18%), and Al Ahli's Vladan Milojevic (0.98%) rank next in the poll.

Under the tutelage of Golmohammdi, Persepolis won the West Zone in October and advanced to the final of the AFC Champions League that will be held next month after the East Zone winner determined.

