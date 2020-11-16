AFC Appeal Cmt. dismisses complaint against Persepolis

"The AFC DEC had dismissed a protest lodged by Al Nassr pursuant to Article 59 of the AFC Champions League 2020 Competition Regulations regarding the eligibility of certain Persepolis FC (IRN) players who had participated in the Semi-final match of the AFC Champions League (West)," reads the statement released by the AFC.

Earlier, the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee dismissed a protest lodged by Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in connection with the Semi-final match of the AFC Champions League (West) pursuant to Article 59 of the AFC Champions League 2020 Competition Regulations.

Al Nassr had filed a complaint with AFC over what it called obvious violations of the International Football Federation's (FIFA) regulations by Iran's Persepolis.

Al Nassr Club had claimed that Persepolis football club committed blatant violations of FIFA rules by using "several illegal players" in their squad during the AFC's championship semifinal.

Persepolis denied any wrongdoing or violations of international rules.

In the AFC's championship semifinal in an empty stadium in Doha, Persepolis drew 1-1 with Al Nassr after 120 minutes of a breathtaking game. Ultimately, Persepolis won 5-3 in penalty shootouts.

The Iranian side, crowned as the West Asian champions, will face the East Asian champions in the final match on December 19.

MAH/PR