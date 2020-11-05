AFC dismisses Persepolis’ appeal over Alkasir ban

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Appeal Committee today dismissed the appeal lodged by Persepolis FC against the decision of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee (DEC) pursuant to which Mr. Isa Alkasir was found to have violated Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (2019 Edition),” reads a statement published on the AFC’s website.

“The Appeal Committee upheld the sanction imposed in the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee decision in full. Isa Alkasir is banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (which includes, inter alia, all domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures) for six (6) months for violating Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (i.e. October 3, 2020 to April 2, 2021) and is also ordered to pay a fine of USD10,000,” it added.

After finding Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor net in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League in early October, Alkasir made a slant-eyed gesture. The move has been interpreted as an insult to the other team, however, Alkasir says he made that because of the eye shape of his beloved nephew named Michael. Alkasir has numerously shown the same gesture after scoring goals in the Iran Professional League for his previous team Sanat Naft.

Persepolis is set to hold the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League on December 19 in Doha against the winner of the East Zone. The matches of the East Zone will be staged in Qatar’s Doha between November 18 and December 13.

