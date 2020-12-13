Trump supporters, opponents engage in violent clash

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Violent clashes erupted between Trump supporters and opponents near the White House in Washington on Saturday evening.

Conservative groups, claiming the 2020 US Presidential Election vote was stolen from US President Donald Trump, protested in cities across the United States while protests in Washington, D.C. escalated into violence. Clashes have occurred between MAGA supporters and anti-Trump protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza, not far from the White House.