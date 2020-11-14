https://en.mehrnews.com/news/165874/ Nov 14, 2020, 8:51 PM News Code 165874 Video Video Nov 14, 2020, 8:51 PM VIDEO: Trump’s presence among his supporters in Washington TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump attended among demonstration of his supporters in Washington. Download 17 MB News Code 165874 Tags Donald Trump Washington US President Related News VIDEO: Trump's rightist supporters flooding to Washington Trump says may join big rally of his supporters in Washington Democrats behind most, toughest sanctions on Iran
