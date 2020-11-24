Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to be enforceable

The treaty is considered as the first binding legal instrument in the international law to ban almost all nuclear weapons activities.

Under this treaty, all members are committed, under no circumstances, to manufacture, test, produce, acquire, accumulate, transfer, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons or allow others to deploy weapons on their territory.

This treaty is considered non-discriminatory in comparison with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). However, scope of obligations of members in this treaty is wider and more comprehensive.

The main purpose of founders of this treaty is to challenge the legitimacy of existence of nuclear weapons and to put pressure on nuclear powers to achieve the goal of universal nuclear disarmament worldwide.

Under the pretext of NPT, the nuclear powers believe that their nuclear weapons are legitimate and do not allow other states to enjoy this right.

Negotiations on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) began in early 2017 during an international conference within the framework of the UN General Assembly with the participation of non-nuclear states, and finally, it was approved with 122 votes in favor, one against (the Netherlands) and one abstention vote (Singapore).

Islamic Republic of Iran participated in the above negotiations in line with the principled policy of supporting international efforts to completely eliminate nuclear weapons in the world and also with the aim of influencing the drafting of the treaty in line national interests and achieved success in line with including its views in the text of the treaty.

However, Islamic Republic of Iran has stated in a statement that it will not change its legal obligations and political positions as a result of participating in the conference until it makes its decision to sign the treaty and will support goals of the treaty politically.

This treaty has been open for signing since September 19, 2017, and so far, 84 countries have signed it and 50 countries have ratified it in their parliaments and it will enter into force on Jan. 22, 2021.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, is the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons with the ultimate goal being their total elimination.

