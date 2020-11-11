Future of JCPOA rests on new US admin. behavior: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif said the fate of the landmark deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), depends on the behavior of the United States, adding that "Tehran is waiting to see the actions of the new US administration" with regard to the multinational pact.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remark upon arrival in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon.

In response to a question regarding the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US election, Zarif said, "Individuals are certainly important, but what matters are the behaviors and actions, and the Islamic Republic is waiting to see these actions from the new US administration."

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also advised the next US administration to restore the tarnished image of the country as well as its international ties.

Rouhani stressed that the new US government must, more than anything else, reconsider the US' inhumane behavior with other nations in order to restore its tarnished image in the international community.

Iranian officials have underlined that a change of US president does not mean a change of macro policies of this country towards the Iranian nation.

Also on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei, the spokesman of Iran's administration, said that he hoped the new leaders of the United States would learn from their previous mistakes and return to the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by Trump.

"Mr. Biden has come to the elections with the claim of restoring the prestige of Americans in the world and thinks the US's reputation has been tarnished and I hope the new leaders of the US have learned lessons from the past four years," Rabiei said.

"I hope the next American administration will stop the continuation of previous mistakes and strives to compensate for them. This is a very clear message and a very simple and basic expectation. Returning to the JCPOA and unconditionally abiding by all of its terms is the only step that can be taken in correcting these policies," he added.

"With regard to Iran, I hope the US has learned that force and pressure have no effects and they have witnessed that not only did Iran not surrender to these measures but it became more resilient in defending the dignity and rights of the Iranian people," the spokesman underlined.

