Iranian “That Night’s Train" to vie at Greek Intl. Film Fest

In line with its fifth international appearance, the Iranian film “That Night’s Train" directed by Hamidreza Ghotbi will be screened in the competition section of the 23rd edition of Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Pyrgos, Amaliada, and several other cities in western Greece.

This festival, which is one of the most important festivals for children and adolescents in Europe, which will be held from November 28 to December 5, 2020.

At the International Film Festival for Children and Youth, the jury awarded the Golden Butterfly for Best Film Children to the film, the Golden Butterfly of Special Jury Prize, Innovation Award as well as the Honorary Diploma for Best Actor to this Iranian film.

RHM/5069028