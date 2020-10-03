AFC suspiciously imposes ban on Alekasir ahead of semi

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has banned Isa Alkasir, of Persepolis FC, from taking part in any kind of football-related activity for six months for violating Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (2019 Edition). The ban will take effect immediately,” according to the AFC website.

“The player, who was also fined USD10,000, was found to have used a discriminatory gesture during the AFC Champions League (West) game against Pakhtakor on September 30, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.”

“Article 58.1 states that anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, skin colour, gender, disability, language, age, physical appearance, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation, or ethnic, national, or social origin has committed an offence.”

The ban comes as the Iranian team will take on Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr within hours in the semifinal of the AFC Champions League.

Alekasir has been one of the key players of the team in the tournament. He has been banned because of his goal celebration in the match against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor.

He said after the match the celebration was done because of the eye shape of his nephew named Michael as he has done the same celebration in the Iranian league when he was playing for Sanat Naft which can be seen below.

