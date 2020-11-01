Close to 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in Kerman province

The Police chief of Kerman province, Second Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri made the announcement on Sunday, noting that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted the big haul in the eastern parts of Kerman, which is one of the main routes to the provinces bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Three offenders have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

The police chief noted that over 112 tons of different illicit drugs have been confiscated in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 20.

The figure is 40 tons more than the amounted busted in the corresponding period of the last year, he added.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

