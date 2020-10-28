Ali Karimi on verge of signing with Qatar SC

Karimi has not yet extended contract with Esteghlal while also reports have linked him with Sepahan, Persepolis and some teams in Turkey. Earlier, the 26-year-old midfielder had said that he prefers to play outside the country.

According to reports, Karimi and Qatar SC have reached an initial agreement and the player is set to depart for Doha on Thursday and that he is now waiting for his negative COVID-19 test result.

He has been one of the influential players of the Blues in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC’s proposal to sign Karimi comes as the club has failed in inking a contract with Persepolis star Bashar Rasan.

MAH/V3:1716048