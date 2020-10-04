Iran, Iraq discuss strengthening of bilateral relations

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the prospects of bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad and the significance of adherence to negotiations and reinforcing regional peace and security, as well as the importance of reducing tensions in the region.

They also stressed the need to support the measures of the Baghdad government in order to protect diplomatic places and centers.

Iranian ambassador reaffirmed Iran's support for stability in Iraq and strengthening economic and social ties between the two neighboring countries.

