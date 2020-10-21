Domestic defense systems destroy all hostile targets in drill

Second Brigadier General Abbas Farajpour highlighted the main features of the annual drill dubbed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies), which began earlier in the day, saying that units from the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have taken part in the joint military exercise.

He noted that both domestic air defense systems, including the Army’s “Khordad 15th and the IRGC’s Khordad 3rd" successfully brought down the targeted flying objects.

General Farajpour noted that the first stage of the drill involves the expansion and deployment of defense systems, including missile and radar systems with a focus on the mobility and rapid response of the operational forces.”

It also covers the principles of passive defense to deceive the enemy and in the next step to establish secure and multi-layered communication between defense systems through an integrated air defense network to make decisions appropriate to the threat, he added.

