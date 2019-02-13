  1. Culture
13 February 2019

‘The Persian Gulf’ to be unveiled at Paris Book Fair

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is set to put ‘The Persian Gulf’ book on display at Paris Book Fair, which will be held from March 15-18.

The book has been compiled by young author Javad Noruzi and published by Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a prominent Iranian publication.

‘The Persian Gulf’ has been translated into 10 different languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Spanish and Russian.

It also contains a selection of 120 maps of the Persian Gulf in addition to 10 UN documents related to the ancient bay.

The book will be introduced during a ceremony on March 17 in a ceremony attended by Noruzi and a number of Iranian cultural officials.

