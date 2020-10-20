133 countries in intl. sections of Resistance film fest.

“Amid the spread of Coronavirus and the imposed sanctions against Iran, so far 4,151 films from 133 countries have been submitted to the secretariat of the festival,” he said.

Mikaeilzadeh reiterated that the festival has played an active role in informing the event in other countries.

He added that due to the spread of the Covid-19 we had no choice but to hold the festival in the online format.

Mikaeilzadeh noted that holding the festival in an online format is considered as an opportunity to utilize the current limitation to hold the event in a proper manner.

Mikaeilzadeh said the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event is October 21, 2020.

He added that some 200 international works are vying in different sections of the festival, adding that the sections including "Resistance Prominent Martyr", “Narrations of Pen” and “Health Defenders” were warmly welcomed in the festival.

He said the festival has been designed in the way that the jury members could reach the works in online format and the films would be displayed via IRIB and several platforms.

Mikaeilzadeh said due to the spread of Coronavirus the cultural transactions have become limited temporarily, but undoubtedly the good works would be reflected and seen in the world.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

