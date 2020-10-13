ICFF Intl. Cinema Competition Section' jury members announced

The Jury Members of the 33rd ICFF International Cinema Competition Section were announced, the 33rd ICFF Public Relations Office reports.

Pablo Salvador from Sweden, Sahara Karimi from Afghanistan, Chad Chenouga from France, Aida Panahandeh from Iran, Iraj Tahmasb from Iran, Pavel Gumennikovs from Latvia, Alexandra Porshneva from Kazakhstan, and Behnam Behzadi from Iran are the Jury Members of the International Cinema Competition Section in this edition of the festival.

Due to the outbreak of the new Corona Virus, based on the multilateral agreement made by the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality, this edition of the festival will be held virtually from October 18 to 23, 2020 under the supervision of Alireza Tabesh.

The Festival will be organized in a competitive format in two different sections; the Iranian Cinema Competition and International Cinema Competition.

RHM/

