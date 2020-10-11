  1. Iran
Oct 11, 2020, 11:02 PM

W Azerbaijan province, Iran's chance to enter global market

W Azerbaijan province, Iran's chance to enter global market

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erzurum called the West Azerbaijan province as the gateway of Iran to the global market and the only Iranian city which shares a common border with eastern Turkish provinces.

A meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the boosting of the relations between West Azerbaijan province and the eastern provinces of Turkey.

This joint meeting held with the presence of the Iranian Consul General in Erzurum, the head of the friendship group between the Iranian and Turkish parliaments, and the governor of Khoy County.

In this meeting, Sajjad Soltan Zadeh, the Iranian Consul General in Erzurum referred to the common border of West Azerbaijan  with some eastern provinces of Turkey including Van and Erzurum, adding, “Therefore it is a golden chance for West Azerbaijan Province to develop its comprehensive relation with these Turkish provinces."

Stating that eastern provinces of Turkey enjoy unique capacities, he noted, “As Iran is the gateway Turkey to Asian countries, therefore, West Azerbaijan province can seize this opportunity to help Iran and Turkey in achieving common trade goals.” 

RHM/5045512

News Code 164581

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News