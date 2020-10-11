W Azerbaijan province, Iran's chance to enter global market

A meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the boosting of the relations between West Azerbaijan province and the eastern provinces of Turkey.

This joint meeting held with the presence of the Iranian Consul General in Erzurum, the head of the friendship group between the Iranian and Turkish parliaments, and the governor of Khoy County.

In this meeting, Sajjad Soltan Zadeh, the Iranian Consul General in Erzurum referred to the common border of West Azerbaijan with some eastern provinces of Turkey including Van and Erzurum, adding, “Therefore it is a golden chance for West Azerbaijan Province to develop its comprehensive relation with these Turkish provinces."

Stating that eastern provinces of Turkey enjoy unique capacities, he noted, “As Iran is the gateway Turkey to Asian countries, therefore, West Azerbaijan province can seize this opportunity to help Iran and Turkey in achieving common trade goals.”

