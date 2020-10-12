Over 1.08m dead as coronavirus rebounds around world

The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 1,081,446 and countries struggle to contain a surge of new infections. Iran issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain announced stricter measures and officials have asked residents to stay home.

While the US leads global infections, Brazil now ranks as the third worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 5.09 million cases.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 7,991,998, while the death toll has hit at least 219,695.

India, which has now confirmed more than 7,120,538 million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record of 1,238 new cases.

There are now more than 1,298,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 22,597 people have died.

It is followed by Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Mexico, France, South Africa, and the UK in terms of infection.

Iran announced on Sunday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 251 confirmed dead. Over 28,544 people have died there from the virus, with over 500,075 confirmed cases and 406,389 recoveries.

