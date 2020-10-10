Rouhani urges people to observe health protocols

Speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani said the COVID-19 pandemic will remain for a long time, warning that people still need to follow health protocols.

Saying that wearing a facemask in public places is a must for all, the president said if someone does not use the mask, he or she will be fined 500,000 rials.

He added that COVID-19 patients are also obliged to quarantine themselves, or they will be fined too.

“We may also be infected with the flu, but we have a vaccine and a cure for it, but in case of coronavirus, because there is neither medicine nor a vaccine, we must only observe health protocols,” the president added.

The number of coronavirus infections has witnessed a jump in the past days.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country reached 492,378 with the death toll standing at 28,098 as of Friday.

MR5044103