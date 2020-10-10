Karabakh conflict has no military solution: Rouhani

Stating that basically, Iran does not consider war to be the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the President said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of help and cooperation for the resolution of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict through negotiation based on legal and international regulations, and respecting the territorial integrity of countries.”

Rouhani stated that the military conflict between the two neighbouring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia is very bitter and worrying for us, adding, "The possible intervention of some third-party countries in this conflict will expand and prolong the crisis, and we do not see it in the interest of regional countries."

Referring to his contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasising the need to protect the borders of Iran and the lives of fellow Iranians living in border areas, Rouhani said, "Peace in the region is of great importance to us," reported the President’s press service.

The President also expressed concern over the presence and participation of some terrorist groups in the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasising that the presence of terrorists could be dangerous both for Iran and Russia and for the entire region.

Rouhani stressed the need for joint efforts and collective cooperation to put an end to the conflict, establish a ceasefire and start talks to resolve disputes, adding, "If the conflict continues, the situation in the region will become more complicated and will cause wider financial losses and leave many dead."

The President praised Russia's efforts to establish a ceasefire and the start of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and stressed the importance of the implementation of ceasefire and its continuation, and announced the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to provide any assistance and cooperation in this regard.

Rouhani continued the conversation by referring to the negative effects of the outbreak of coronavirus on economic exchanges between the two countries and called for the resumption of economic relations and exchanges between Iran and Russia, including the establishment of flights and transit truck traffic between the two countries in full compliance with health protocols.

The president also stressed Iran's interest to cooperate with Russia in developing coronavirus vaccine.

Rouhani went on to appreciate Russia's supportive position in the international community regarding various resolutions, as well as opposing the imposition of illegal sanctions on the Iranian nation, and expressed hope that joint consultations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields would be further developed.

At the same phone call that took over an hour, the President of Russia said, "We understand Iran's concerns about this regional crisis and are interested in cooperating with Tehran to resolve it through negotiation and dialogue."

"Iran's position on regional issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, is of great importance to us, and we welcome the continuation of consultations with Tehran to resolve the issue," Vladimir Putin said.

In the first place, the war must be stopped, he said, adding, "We have reached an agreement with the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities on a ceasefire on October 10, and I hope that a ceasefire will pave the way for talks and negotiations."

Putin called the interference of third-party countries, as well as the presence of some terrorist groups in the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, dangerous for the region, and said, "The efforts of all our neighbours should be exerted towards putting an end to the war and bloodshed and resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiation."

In another part of the conversation, the Russian president stressed that his country's position on the nuclear deal and illegal sanctions against Iran is clear and transparent, adding, "We have always opposed illegal actions against Iran."

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic and trade relations between countries, including Iran and Russia, Putin expressed hope that by controlling coronavirus, the level of relations will return to the previous level and the previous agreements between the two countries will be implemented.

