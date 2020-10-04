Rouhani hails Persepolis FC for advancing to ACL final

He made the remarks while speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

In the wake of report of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport on the way of organizing football competitions in Asian Champions League and the championship of Persepolis FC in West Asian region despite sabotaging made by some countries, Rouhani hailed football players and coaches of Persepolis Football Club and sports directors of the country who brought about joy and happiness for people of the country and wished them evermore success in the final match of the competition.

The Iranian reds advanced to the final with a 5-3 win on penalties against Al Nassr after the West Zone semi-final ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday. Persepolis will face the top club from the eastern half of the draw in the final on December 19.

Elsewhere in the cabinet meeting, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri submitted a comprehensive report to the Cabinet of Ministers on his conversations with the prominent Marjas and representative of the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s most prominent Shia cleric.

The Grand and prominent Marjas have always backed salient activities and performance of 11th and 12th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” wholeheartedly both spiritually and intellectually, Rouhani said, adding, “We consider concern of prominent Marjas on the economic situation overshadowing the country to be right and the government will make its utmost effort to solve economic problems facing people of the country with all its might.”

The government assures prominent Marjas to settle economic problems of people and foil conspiracies waged by enemies against the country as well as reduce suffering of dear citizens of the country, he highlighted.

MA/IRN84064722