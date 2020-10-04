Any aggression against Iran doomed to failure

Speaking on the sidelines of an exhibition with the theme Holy Defense, Second Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Reza Hosseini said that during the past four decades, Iran has achieved many accomplishments and become more powerful under pressures and sanctions.

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been never looking for war at no time, Hosseini said, “According to Leader’s remarks, Iran always attaches great importance on maintaining the security of the Iranian nation and neighboring countries.”

If someone threatens the security of the Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran will retaliate it with its own measures, he explained.

“Today, We owe our authority and security to the bravery efforts of Iranian combatants who defend our country against the enemy in Imposed War (1980-1988)”, he said added, “We will follow their path in defending our motherland."

He warned that in this regard, Iran will give a crushing response to any aggressor who violates the country's sovereignty.

