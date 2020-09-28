Persepolis into 2020 ACL quarterfinals (+highlights)

Courtesy of a late goal by striker Issa Alekasir in the 88th minute, the Reds won Xavi Hernandez’s Al Assad in a Sunday match at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.

Pressures of the Qatari side in the remaining minutes were in vain and Persepolis managed to continue its good run.

Here is the match highlights:

“I am very happy for the win because it was a tough match. We came here with so many problems but deservedly won the match. Al Sadd benefit from several attacking players but we could stop them with a good defensive performance,” Yahya Golmohammadi said after the match, Tehran Times reported.

“I would like to dedicate the win to our fans. I also want to thank my players who made the Iranian fans proud. They played with all their might and completely dedicated themselves to the game,” he added.

“We have reached quarter-finals while we were fourth in Group C. We did a great job but we are not finished yet. We know that every team in the quarters are a strong team. We will concentrate on the next match since we want to keep going our good run,” said the coach.

Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro, and Sepahan were the other three Iranian teams in the event that have been already eliminated.

MAH