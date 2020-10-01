Iran ready to coop. with China on COVID-19 vaccine

In a message on Wednesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Rouhani expressed congratulations to the Chinese people and government on the occasion of the National Day.

Cultural commonalities, long history of bilateral ties, and common viewpoint of the two countries towards international developments, that arises from the determination to confront unilateralism, have paved the way for the expansion of bilateral ties in different fields, he said.

“I am sure that the conclusion and signing of the 25-year comprehensive strategic cooperation plan between the two countries will be a giant step in proceeding common interests and will be in line with international peace and security and also confronting unilateralism,” he said.

Despite all its problems, the COVID-19 outbreak prepared ground for showcasing China’s power in helping the fate of the humankind, said Rouhani.

“Just as the two countries were standing side by side in the fight against the disease since its outbreak, I expressed my country’s readiness to cooperate with China in producing COVID-19 vaccine and I hope that the ground for cooperation in this field would be paved with the direction of your Excellency,” he added.

He also wished Xi Jinping and the Chinese people health and success.

Earlier, VP Jahangiri and FM Zarif had also felicitated the Chinese National Day.

PHOTO: President Rouhani welcoming President Xi Jinping in Tehran in January 2016

MAH/ 5037716