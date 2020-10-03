Unity, amity, empathy needed to overcome current crises: Veep

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, a prominent Shia Marja, late on Saturday, Es’hagh Jahangiri reiterated that the country is grappling with unjust and cruel US sanctions and effective steps should be taken in order to get rid of economic sanctions imposed against the country.

He pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “People of the country are living in a difficult situation at the condition that they are grappling with adverse effects of COVID-19 as well as anti-human and unjust US sanctions.”

To get rid of economic problems and difficulties, the country needs unity, amity and empathy among all people and governmental officials, Jahangiri emphasized.

While expressing his condolences on the advent of Arbaeen pilgrimage, which marks forty days after Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions were martyred at Karbala, Jahangiri said, “This year, all walks of life have to observe Arbaeen ceremonies the other way round due to coronavirus pandemic conditions in accordance with the guidelines instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.”

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, for his part, pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus and added, “All people should observe health protocols and guidelines as instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters fully.”

By observing health guidelines, the ayatollah expressed hope that the deadly disease will be eradicated in the country.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi emphasized the need for improving the livelihood situation of people and added, “The issue of solving people’s livelihood should be taken into serious consideration.”

He called on government officials to make their utmost efforts in line with helping low-income walks of society to get rid of economic problems.

MA/5039263